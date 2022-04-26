Chennai Super Kings suffered a sixth defeat in eight matches in the ongoing IPL 2022, losing to Punjab Kings by 11 runs on Monday night. CSK once again made a poor start in the chase and despite a stunning assault from Ambati Rayudu left themselves too much to do towards the backend of the innings. The team's batting has failed to come together this season and with Moeen Ali injured, they experimented by sending New Zealand's Mitchell Santner one-down. The experiment failed to bear fruit as Santner was sent packing for 9 off 15 balls by Arshdeep Singh.

Kevin Pietersen, who was on commentating duties at the time, was not impressed with Santner's tactics against Arshdeep. The former England star first dissected the dismissal before taking a dig at the New Zealander, saying "but he is a spinner".

"The thing is, if you are expecting it on the off-side why are you getting so far to the off-side. Stand leg-side of the ball and you have more opportunity to free your arms because anything sixth, seventh, eighth stump is always a straight batted shot. Whereas, if you are standing leg-side of the ball and you think it's going to be on the off-side, you can spray from off-side. You can really flap hard through the off-side. So, the tactics there didn't understand from Santner, but he is a spinner."

Pietersen's fellow commentator Deep Dasgupta laughed before remarking: "That's so unfair Kevin!"

CSK's defeat meant that they stay in ninth spot in the IPL points table with only two wins to their name this season. They are only above bottom-placed Mumbai Indians who are yet to win a match in IPL 2022.