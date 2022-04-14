Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered their first loss by 8 wickets against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) journey on Monday, April 11. This loss came after a three-match unbeaten start to IPL 2022 by GT that saw them beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on back-to-back occasions. However, Pandya wouldn't be much perturbed by one bad outing and can still give one last chance to players struggling to find their footing so far. One such player is Matthew Wade, who has so far recorded scores of 30,1,6, and 19.

Here's a look at Gujarat Titans' predicted XI for the game vs Rajasthan Royals:

Shubman Gill: Gill has been the talk of the town this season with 187 runs in 4 matches at an impressive strike-rate of 159.83. Gill, by far, seems to have cemented his place in the playing XI with incredible performances.

Matthew Wade: Wade is one batter the GT contingent will have their eye on. Wade is currently going through a lean patch that has seen him score 56 runs in 4 matches for GT so far.

Sai Sudharsan: Sai Sudharshan is yet to take the IPL by storm and has only scored 46 runs in the two matches so far. However, he may get the backing of the team management and could feature in more matches for GT, having impressed in small stints.

David Miller: Miller has had decent outings in the 4 matches for GT. He averages 34 and possess a strike rate of over 123. However, what counts is his finishing skills that come in handy in tricky situations.

Hardik Pandya: The captain looks in fine form and has scored 141 runs at a fabulous average of 47. Apart from his batting and leadership skills, Pandya has also been able to contribute with the ball, taking three wickets in 4 games.

Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia has shown time and again how important he is to the scheme of things and the team dynamics after some scintillating displays with the bat. Along with Miller and Pandya, Tewatia stands out as one of their important finishers.

Abhinav Manohar: Abhinav played a splendid knock of 35 runs off just 21 deliveries in the last match vs SRH. His power-hitting included five fours and a huge six. The manner in which he played bodes well for GT in the coming matches.

Rashid Khan: There have been glimpses of Rashid's brilliance in IPL 2022 but the consistency seems to be missing. In four games, he has taken six wickets at an impressive economy of 6.69.

Mohammed Shami: Shami went wicketless in GT's last game vs SRH and that went on to hurt the team immensely. So far, Shami has taken six wickets but an economy of 7.69 that might not go down well with Pandya.

Lockie Ferguson: Lockie's fiery pace has been up for debate quite a lot of times, however, the fast bowler is yet to make the most of it. He has so far claimed five wickets in four matches but at an economy that is higher than eight runs per over.

Darshan Nalkande: Nalkande has been shown immense confidence by the team management despite average outings that has seen him take only two wickets in two matches so far. However, a longer run could help the bowler find his rhythm.