Out-of-favour from the national team, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will look to prove his doubters wrong as he captains new franchise Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. GT will take on KL Rahul-led new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their opening match of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Hardik will have a bunch of players to choose his final XI, consisting of the likes of Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan and others.

Here's a look at Gujarat Titans' predicted XI for the game vs Lucknow Super Giants:

Shubman Gill: After a mixed outing for Kolkata Knight Riders in his previous IPL seasons, Gill will aim for a good start with an eye on the T20 World Cup 2022 spot later in the year. So far, Gill has scored 1,417 runs in 58 IPL matches at an average of over 31.

Gurkeerat Singh: Gurkeerat and Shubman could form a lethal opening combination at the top. In IPL cricket, Gurkeerat has so far scored 511 runs in 41 matches at a strike-rate of over 120.

Matthew Wade: After mesmerising the world with a mature head on his shoulders during the successful T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with eventual champions Australia, Wade will be the man to dismiss for opposition captain KL Rahul.

Vijay Shankar: After enduring a mixed stint with the Indian national team and ex-franchise SunRisers Hyderabad, Vijay Shankar will look to start with a clean slate and cement his place as one of the leading all-rounders in the team.

David Miller: South Africa's David Miller could act as the backbone of this team and provide the much-needed impetus in the middle-orders, especially against the spinners. The left-hander's renowned footwork against spinners could play to his advantage at Wankhede.

Hardik Pandya: All eyes will be on captain Hardik Pandya for multiple reasons. Having achieved so much with Mumbai Indians, this captaincy stint could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Hardik as he attempts to get back into the Indian team as an all-rounder.

Rahul Tewatia: The finishing rests best in the hands of Rahul Tewatia, who was in terrific form in the last two seasons for Rajasthan Royals.

Rashid Khan: Considered as one of the leading leg-spinners in the format, Rashid's presence will surely give Hardik's team an edge. Rashid also is no mug with the bat and can use the long handle to good effect.

Mohammed Shami: Shami will again handle the responsibility of leading the pace attack. However, along with pace, Shami may have to be more vigilant with his variations as he attempts to make his mark in the new franchise.

Lockie Ferguson:The New Zealand pacer always adds a new dimension to the pace attack for whichever team he plays for. However, his fitness struggles could derail some his own as well as the team's plans.

R Sai Kishore: GT surprised everyone when they went full power in the mega auction for Kishore, eventually buying him for Rs 3 crore from a base price of Rs 20 lakh.