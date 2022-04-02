Gujarat Titans' pacer Mohammed Shami broke the back of Lucknow Super Giants' batting lineup in an IPL 2022 match earlier this week as he went on to take the wickets of KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey. Shami gave severe headaches to the opposition camp and it is no surprise that the pacer did the damage inside the powerplay overs. Since the 2019 IPL, Shami has been at his best inside the first six overs and has time and time again proven to be the match-winner for his side.

Since 2019 IPL, Shami has bowled the fourth-most dot balls in the cash-rich league and he has a dot ball percentage of 42.68. Since the 2019 edition, Shami has taken 61 wickets in 43 games.

When one talks about powerplay overs, Shami has taken 17 wickets inside the first six overs since the 2019 IPL. The seamer is also the bowler with second most dot balls in the powerplay phase of the matches in the past three editions of the IPL.

In the match against Lucknow Super Giants, Shami returned with figures of 3-10 and this is the sixth best figures inside the powerplay at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL.

Gujarat Titans had defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium after Rahul Tewatia played an unbeaten knock of 40. Gujarat chased down 159 with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans will next square off against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune and the Delhi top order will have to be careful when facing Shami.