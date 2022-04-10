Mumbai Indians have had a difficult start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and they slumped to their fourth consecutive defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday. Former India pacer Irfan Pathan identified one potential issue which is affecting the team this year. He said that they don't have a quality fast bowling option to complement their pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah. While MI spent big on Jofra Archer in the IPL mega auction, the England pacer will only be available from next season. Their other options that they have tried this year are Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams and Tymal Mills, none of whom have really stepped up yet.

"Mumbai Indians know how to make a comeback from situations like these. They've done it in the past, back in 2014 and 2015. In IPL 2015, they were in a similar situation and came from behind to lift the title, but that team was a little different," Irfan Pathan said on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

"This year, MI doesn't have a bowler who can support Bumrah well. This is a major headache for the captain," he said.

He said that their batting still looks good, with Suryakumar Yadav playing well since his return from injury as well as youngster Tilak Varma impressing.

"MI's batting still looks good as they have young Tilak Varma doing well, Suryakumar Yadav starred in his comeback game, and Ishan Kishan has been firing at the top. You hope Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard will also score runs as the tournament progresses but their bowling department looks weak, especially the pace attack," Pathan said.

Promoted

"Traditionally, the pitches in Maharashtra have suited fast bowlers and if the seamers do their job well, then Murugan Ashwin will also return with better figures," he said.

MI will next take on Punjab Kings on Wednesday.