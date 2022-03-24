The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is upon us with the tournament opener just two days away. The first match of the upcoming season will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign on March 29 against the SunRisers Hyderabad and ahead of the first match, new recruit Devdutt Padikkal said Jos Buttler one player he is really looking forward to sharing the dressing room with.

Padikkal also likened the England wicketkeeper-batter to South Africa legend AB de Villiers.

"I'm really excited to share the dressing room with Jos Buttler. He is just one of those meteoric cricketers - almost like how AB (de Villiers) was at Bangalore. He has that impact on the opposition bowling and I'm looking forward to batting with him," Padikkal stated in an official release issued by Rajasthan Royals.

"I'm always open to batting according to what the team demands of me. T20 is such a format that you need to be flexible and you need to be able to adapt to different conditions," he stated further.

Talking about joining Rajasthan Royals, Padikkal said: "Coming to a new franchise, I was a little bit nervous but everyone's made me feel at home straight away, and I couldn't have asked for anything better."

Padikkal had earlier represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the competition and the left-handed batter was able to impress one and all with his calm and composed approach to the game.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.