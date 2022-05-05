IPL 2022: David Warner Slams 50 Against SRH To Create World Record In T20 Cricket
IPL 2022: With a sublime fifty against SunRisers Hyderabad, David Warner surpassed Chris Gayle in the list of most fifties scored in T20 cricket.
Highlights
- David Warner slammed his 89th T20 fifty
- Warner surpassed Chris Gayle who has 88 fifties
- Virat Kohli is placed third on the list with 77 half-centuries
Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner scored a sublime half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to create a massive T20 batting record. Warner, who was tied at 88 fifties in T20 cricket with Chris Gayle before the match, scored his 89th in 34 balls against a dangerous SRH bowling line-up. The list consists of batting superstars like Virat Kohli at the third spot with 77 fifties followed by Aaron Finch who has 70 half-centuries to his name in the T20 format. Current Team India captain Rohit Sharma also features in the list at the fifth spot with 69 fifties against his name.
Warner has batted brilliantly so far for DC at the top of the order. In IPL 2022, he has scored at an average of over 50 and a strike-rate that surpasses the 150 mark.
However, the good contributions by Warner haven't been captilasied on much by the Rishabh Pant-led DC side as they continue to be languishing at the bottom half of the table.
Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently the league leaders with an impressive record of 8 wins from 10 matches so far. Not far behind is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with 7 wins from 10 games.