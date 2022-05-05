Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner scored a sublime half-century against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) to create a massive T20 batting record. Warner, who was tied at 88 fifties in T20 cricket with Chris Gayle before the match, scored his 89th in 34 balls against a dangerous SRH bowling line-up. The list consists of batting superstars like Virat Kohli at the third spot with 77 fifties followed by Aaron Finch who has 70 half-centuries to his name in the T20 format. Current Team India captain Rohit Sharma also features in the list at the fifth spot with 69 fifties against his name.

Warner has batted brilliantly so far for DC at the top of the order. In IPL 2022, he has scored at an average of over 50 and a strike-rate that surpasses the 150 mark.

However, the good contributions by Warner haven't been captilasied on much by the Rishabh Pant-led DC side as they continue to be languishing at the bottom half of the table.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently the league leaders with an impressive record of 8 wins from 10 matches so far. Not far behind is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with 7 wins from 10 games.