Despite being 40 years old, MS Dhoni showcased his quick reflexes in Match 11 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The veteran played his part in the dismissal of Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who departed after a huge mix-up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. Receiving a delivery from Chris Jordan in the second over, the Sri Lankan batter directed it to the left of the bowler and took off for a single. Midway through, he realised Dhawan had turned down the run and tried to get back to the striker's end, but Jordan and Dhoni did the rest. The English pacer had a pop at the batter's end and missed, but Dhoni was there to cover for his teammate and dived to collect the ball and parry it onto the stumps.

Watch: MS Dhoni's superhuman reflexes to run out Bhanuka Rajapaksa:

The agility, the sprint, the run out and fitness at the age of 40.. Just Dhoni things pic.twitter.com/CgGs8Gx03p — mvrkguy (@mvrkguy) April 3, 2022

Jordan to Rajapaksa, OUT

That's some athleticism and presence of mind from Dhoni.



Bhanuka Rajapaksa run out (Jordan/Dhoni) 9 (5b 0x4 1x6) SR: 180.#CricketMasterUpdater pic.twitter.com/sJv1gwy3lY — Live Cricket Master Updater (@MohsinM55415496) April 3, 2022

A half-century by Liam Livingstone helped PBKS post 180 for eight in 20 overs, setting a target of 181 runs. The English all-rounder hammered 60 runs off 32 balls, smashing five fours and as many sixes.

Jordan and Dwaine Pretorius were in good bowling form for CSK, taking two wickets each. Meanwhile, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja bagged a dismissal each.

Chasing a target of 181 runs, CSK were bowled out for 126 in 18 overs. Despite a half-century by Shivam Dube, CSK failed to put in a fight on Sunday.

Rahul Chahar was in brilliant form for PBKS and took three wickets. Vaibhav Arora and Liam Livingstone took two wickets each, while Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Odean Smith scalped a dismissal each.

Defending champions CSK have now lost all three of their matches and will be looking to revive their campaign.