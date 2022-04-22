MS Dhoni displayed a vintage performance against Mumbai Indians to help Chennai Super Kings keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Needing 17 runs off the final over, Dhoni brought out his best and smashed Jaydev Unadkat all around the park to take CSK over the line. Dhoni's CSK teammates Ravindra Jadeja and Dwaine Pretorius were in awe of the masterclass displayed and they hailed the four-time IPL winning captain.

"We were very tense the way game was going. But the great finisher of the game was still there, so we knew we had a chance. He's still here and doing it for us," Jadeja said after the game at the post-match presentation.

Dhoni had shared a crucial 33-run stand for the seventh wicket with Dwaine Pretorius. The Proteas batter had played a knock of 22 runs off just 14 balls. After the game, Pretorius revealed what Dhoni told him during the middle.

"He (Dhoni) is the master at finishing. Did it again tonight. Wanted to go for that scoop shot in the first over. He asked me to wait. Then I asked him again and he said go for it," said Pretorius after the game.

Needing 16 runs off the final four balls, Dhoni smashed Unadkat for 6,4,2 and 4 to help CSK get over the line. The entire CSK contingent came charging down to the middle to congratulate the former CSK skipper after the match ended.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/7 after CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary returned with three wickets. Choudhary dismissed Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis. Tilak Varma top-scored for Mumbai Indians with a knock of 51 off 43 balls.

With this win, CSK now have four points and they are placed ninth in the points table. They will next square off against Punjab Kings on Monday.