Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh was in fine form with the ball against Chennai Super Kings, taking one wicket and giving nothing away to the batters in the IPL 2022 clash on Monday. Arshdeep's solitary wicket was that of CSK batter Mitchell Santner and after dismissing the New Zealander, he broke into a celebration that even left the PBKS support staff in splits. Arshdeep disturbed the woodwork of Santner when the batter decided to shuffle across the line towards the off-stump. The wicket brought a huge smile on Arshdeep's face as he did a 'chariot riding' celebration.

Here's the video of Arshdeep's epic moves:

At the time of Santner's wicket, CSK were placed at 30/2 in 5.3 overs in their run-chase of 188 runs vs PBKS.

Despite regular fall of wickets, CSK kept themselves alive through Ambati Rayudu's gutsy knock of 78 runs.

However, a disciplined spell late in the game by Arshdeep ensured CSK failed to cross the line and lose the game by 11 runs.

The left-arm pacer has been hailed for some tight bowling, especially in the death overs this season. He has maintained an economy of 5.66 runs per over and was even termed as the "best death bowler" in IPL 2022 so far by pacer Kagiso Rabada after the win.