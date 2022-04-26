Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs to gain crucial two points at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. The win put PBKS in sixth position in the IPL 2022 points table with four wins from eight matches. The match was marked by some stupendous performances with the bat as well as the ball from both sides. Shikhar Dhawan, playing his 200th IPL match, scored 88 runs while Ambati Rayudu mesmerised the crowd with an equally enterprising knock of 78 runs. In the bowling department, Dwayne Bravo, Kagiso Rabada and Rishi Dhawan took two wickets each for their franchises.

However, one name that went under the radar was Arshdeep Singh, who returned with figures of 1/23 in his four overs. The left-arm pacer got the crucial wicket of Mitchell Santner in the beginning and then later didn't give anything away to the CSK batters with an economical display of fast bowling.

Looking at the miserly economy Arshdeep has bowled at in IPL 2022, Rabada hailed the bowler as the "best death bowler" this season so far.

Speaking after PBKS' win over CSK, Rabada said: "I think Arsh has been the best death bowler in this comp. Thats what the stats say."

Although, Arshdeep hasn't featured in the wicket's column regularly in IPL 2022 -- three wickets in 8 matches -- the pacer has impressed by keeping a lid on the scoring rate in the death overs.

He possesses an economy rate of just 5.66 in the death overs in IPL 2022 and has been one of the go-to men for Mayank Agarwal this season.