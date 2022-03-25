With Anrich Nortje sidelined in international cricket due to injuries, fans were worried whether the South Africa pacer would join the Delhi Capitals squad ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Fans were constantly asking the franchise on Twitter regarding the updates on Proteas pacer availability and finally, their calls have been answered as Nortje has finally linked up with the Delhi-based franchise. Delhi Capitals shared a video on Twitter in which Nortje can be seen browsing through the messages of fans and in the end, he says: "Nortje kahan hai? Nortje yahan hai."

The IPL 2022 will begin on March 26 and the tournament opener will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals will start their campaign on March 27 against the Mumbai Indians.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant had spoken to the new players about the team environment. "At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up," said Pant in an official release issued by Delhi Capitals.

Promoted

"We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we've had in the last few years," he added.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.