Bhuvneshwar Kumar has so far picked 12 wickets in 13 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While there are many other bowlers who have taken more wickets than him in the franchise league, Kumar's economy - 7.20 - is very impressive. Playing for SunRisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, the veteran pacer bowled a wicket-maiden in the 19th over with MI needing 19 off the last two overs. Kumar's show thus played a crucial role in SRH defeating five-time champions MI by three runs.

Kumar's performance was lauded by all. However, former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri had a special message for him after the match.

"I'm not surprised at all. Every time I meet Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), I have an argument with him. I say, because, if he can only focus and work harder on his fitness… his experience, his ability in all formats of the game is remarkable. Every time we toured England or New Zealand, the guy is unfit," Shastri said in an interview to ESPNCricinfo.

"I said, 'you lost yourself 50 red ball wickets in the last couple of years'. But if he stays fit, the he becomes an automatic choice in the Indian team, forget Sunrisers."

The Kane Williamson-led SRH currently have 12 points from 13 matches. They face Punjab Kings (12 points in 13 matches) in the last league match of IPL 2022. Both teams are out of the play-off race. So far, only Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - the two new franchises in the league - have sealed their place in the play-offs.