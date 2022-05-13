A controversial decision took place in Match 59 of the IPL 2022, which was played between the Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. After MI won the toss and put CSK into bat, opener Devon Conway was adjudged LBW and on the second ball but was unable to use DRS due to power issues inside the stadium. While the DRS returned from the fifth over, Conway's dismissal triggered a CSK top-order collapse. Fans were not happy after Conway's dismissal and took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the DRS controversy:

"Unlucky for Devon Conway, the ball was missing leg stump. He couldn't take the DRS due to powercut in the stadium," a user tweeted.

"There is no DRS????? THIS IPL UMPIRING IS GOING WILD NOW," another fan tweeted.

"No Drs available in world's biggest league and you have umpires like this wtf," another fan quipped.

"Can't believe we are playing the best T20 league in the world and decision making is affected by power cut? Seriously?" CSK official fan account tweeted.

Can't believe we are playing the best T20 league in the world and decision making is affected by power cut ?



"No DRS what happened to Umpire," another user wrote on Twitter.

CSK were eventually bowled out for a paltry of 97, with MS Dhoni top-scoring with a 33-ball 35.

In reply, MI also suffered a top-order collapse, but Tilak Varma's unbeaten 34 and Tim David's 7-ball 16 cameo propelled them to a five-wicket win.