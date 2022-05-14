Set a mammoth target of 210 against Punjab Kings, all eyes were on Virat Kohli to finally make his statement but the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter was dismissed after scoring 20, and in the end, the side stumbled to a 54-run loss. In the second over of the chase, Kohli had played his trademark cover drive off the bowling of Arshdeep Singh and it was looking like the batter was in the groove. However, he perished in the fourth over bowled by Kagiso Rabada. After the dismissal, Kohli looked at the skies and was seen saying something.

After the game, RCB's Director of Cricket, Mike Hesson said that Kohli is as frustrated as anyone else but is working really hard in the nets.

"We are always talking with all of our players. I thought Virat looked in good touch today, he was aggressive and he is doing everything off the park in terms of preparing well. I thought today was going to be his day but once again, it hit the other side of his thigh pad. He hasn't had good fortune, especially when he has got himself set, he is frustrated as anybody, thought today was going to be his day," said Hesson during a virtual press conference.

"Virat is the best we have ever had at RCB, he is an incredible player. He hasn't scored the volume of runs that he would like. As I said I thought he looked in good touch today so it is not a technical thing. He is putting a lot of work behind the scenes. As I said, he looked in good touch today, he was unfortunate. Thought we will see something special but Virat is as frustrated as anyone, but we know a big one is around the corner. Obviously, we have a huge game coming up so there is no reason," he further added.

During the game against Punjab Kings, Kohli had become the first in the history of the tournament to register 6,500 runs. In 13 games this season, the former RCB skipper has 236 runs at an average of 19.67.

In the game between PBKS and RCB, the former batted first and posted 209/9 in 20 overs. Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow played knocks of 70 and 66. For RCB, Harshal Patel returned with four wickets.

RCB fell 54-run short off the target as Kagiso Rabada scalped three wickets for Punjab Kings.