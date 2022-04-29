Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, April 30. GT are on four-match winning run, including a thrilling last over win in their previous match against SunRisers Hyderabad. RCB, on the other hand, are going through a bit of slump, having lost their last two games. RCB have been pretty inconsistent with the bat, and will look to gain lost yards as they eye a place in the playoffs. This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

When will the GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, April 30.

Where will the GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match begin?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the GT vs RCB IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)