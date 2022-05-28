Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Playing in front of their home crowd, GT will look to seal their first title in their very first season in the IPL. RR, on the other hand, will vow for their second IPL title, having won their only title back in the inaugural edition in 2008. Both teams met twice earlier this season -- league phase and Qualifier 1 -- and GT won both the games. RR, however, will back themselves to go all the way this time, having defeated RCB in a one-sided Qualifier 2.

When will the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match be played?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match will be played on Sunday, May 29.

Where will the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match be played?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match begin?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow live streaming of the GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match?

The GT vs RR, IPL 2022 Final match will be live streamed on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)