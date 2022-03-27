In what will be debuts for both teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 4 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, on Monday. Both sides will be aiming for wins, with Hardik Pandya captaining Gujarat and KL Rahul donning the role for Lucknow. Gujarat made some good acquisitions ahead of the season and roped in Rashid Khan. The Gujarat bowling department also consists of Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson. Meanwhile, Lucknow will be relying a lot on Rahul, pacer Avesh Khan, all-rounders Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya. All eyes will also be on Quinton de Kock, who could form a strong opening partnership with Rahul.

Where will the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played on Monday, March 28.

What time will the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match start?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the GT vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)