Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning streak when they square off against each other in IPL 2022 on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune. Both sides had registered victories in their opening fixtures, and now would look to march ahead with another win in their kitty. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals had outclassed Mumbai Indians on March 27. Delhi Capitals had lost their top-order while chasing 178, but Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav rose to the challenge to take their side over the line.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans defeated fellow IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants. Skipper Hardik Pandya bowled his entire quota of four overs, and then Rahul Tewatia played a perfect finisher's role to take the side home.

When will the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, April 2.

Where will the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match be played?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match start?

The MI vs RR IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the GT vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The GT vs DC IPL 2022 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)