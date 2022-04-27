Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) will be looking to avenge their defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the ongoing IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. GT went down to SRH by eight wickets in their first meeting on April 11, which continues to be GT's only loss in the tournament so far. GT are currently second in the points table with six wins from seven games while SRH, on the other hand, have five wins and two losses against their name. GT played Wriddhiman Saha in their previous match and could give the Indian batter another chance in this fixture.

Here's a look at Gujarat Titans' predicted XI for the game vs SunRisers Hyderabad:

Shubman Gill: Gill failed to impress in their last game vs SRH and scored only 7 runs. However, the batter has shown his quality already this season and could be a key factor in this match.

Wriddhiman Saha: Wriddhiman Saha has played two games for GT this season and is averaging only 18 so far. However, skipper Hardik Pandya could give the batter a longer run.

Hardik Pandya: The captain looked in sublime touch in their last game vs KKR and scored a brilliant half-century. He continues to be their main and in-form player at the top-of-the-order.

David Miller: Miller's finishing skills have come in pretty handy in their previous matches and he will look to erase the memories of a rare failure against SRH in their last game where he scored only 12 runs.

Rahul Tewatia: Tewatia was unlucky to be run-out for 6 runs in the last game vs SRH and will look to make amends this time around and help his team get over the line in this fixture.

Abhinav Manohar: Abhinav played a splendid knock of 35 runs off just 21 deliveries in the last match vs SRH. His power-hitting included five fours and a huge six. The manner in which he played bodes well for GT in the coming matches.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan star has done quite well as far as his leg-spin is concerned, but Pandya will like to have more contributions coming in from him with the bat as well. Rashid was dismissed for a zero in their previous game vs KKR as well as their last fixture vs SRH.

Mohammed Shami: Shami went wicketless in GT's game vs SRH and will have a point to prove against a team that themselves possess a stupendous pace bowling attack.

Alzarri Joseph: Joseph took the all-important wicket of Andre Russell when it mattered the most and proved that he could deliver in crunch situations if given an option.

Yash Dayal: Dayal took two crucial wickets but was went for 42 runs in their last match. The bowler would like to be in the wickets column again but with a less economy.

Lockie Ferguson: Ferguson started the tournament on a high but hasn't been at his best in recent matches. His pace has troubled the batters early on but he has gone for runs in the death, something which the bowler will look to change.