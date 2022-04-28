The stumps had never been dismantled as hard until Umran Malik showed up. Yes, the young Jammu-based pace sensation playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has surely caught the attention of the world with his consistent and accurate fast bowling this season. After enduring a brilliant start to IPL 2022, Umran didn't rest on his laurels as he picked a brilliant five-for against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday. One of the highlights of the five-wicket haul was his 152.8 kmph delivery which knocked out the stumps of a well-set Wriddhiman Saha, who had to go back to the dugout having made 68 runs.

Watch: Umran Malik's searing yorker to castle Wriddhiman Saha

Umran Malik with a casual 153 km/h yorker to send Wriddhiman Saha packing. Unreal. #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/dDhRGeO8mc — Mike Stopforth (@mikestopforth) April 27, 2022

Although, SRH went on to lose the match eventually on the very last ball of the match, Umran made sure he stamped his authority on the match as he claimed for the five GT wickets that fell.

The destructive spell accounted for the wickets of Saha, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, and Abhinav Manohar.

This incredible display of fast bowling also helped Umran get on to the joint second spot in the top-wicket taker's list for the season with 15 wickets. He is tied with T Natarajan with an equal number of scalps in same number of matches, 8, in IPL 2022.

Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the list with 18 wickets in 8 games.