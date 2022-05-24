Live Score Updates From Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be squaring off against each other in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat had finished the league stage at the top of the table while Rajasthan followed closely behind at second. It would be interesting to see what combinations both teams field on the park and all eyes would be on Kolkata's weather as it has rained in small spells in the city. If the match is not possible because of rain, then the winner would be decided through a Super Over and if there is no time for even that, then Gujarat would go directly to the winner on the basis of finishing higher in the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

Gujarat Titans:Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan

Rajasthan Royals:Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, straight from Eden Gardens in Kolkata