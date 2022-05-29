Jos Buttler has been in great form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Rajasthan Royals batter is currently the highest run-getter in this edition with a tally of 824 in 16 matches at an average of 58.86. His strike-rate is 151.47. Buttler is also standing on the cusp of a massive IPL record. The England player has so far hit four centuries in the IPL 2022. He is currently tied with Virat Kohli for most number of tons in a single season of the IPL. If Buttler scores another ton in the final against Gujarat Titans, he will set the new record for most centuries in a single IPL.

Kohli had hit four tons in the 2016 IPL. In that edition, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain had tallied 973 runs - the most by any player in one season of the IPL.

Ahead of the title clash, former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan cricket team pacer Shoaib Akhtar were asked whether Buttler would be able to break Kohli's record. The duo gave contrasting replies.

"No, today that record won't be broken," Harbhajan Singh said in an interview to Sportskeeda Cricket.

However, Shoaib Akhtar disagreed with the spin great. "Like Bhajji said, if Jos Buttler he can be really destructive. So, yes, it (Kohli's record getting broken) can happen."

Buttler will also have a shot at registering the second-highest run-tally in a season. Warner currently holds that record, with his 848 runs in 2016.

Buttler, on Friday, became only the third player to go past 800 runs in an IPL season. The Englishman will be confident of putting on a strong show against Gujarat Titans, having hit 89 against them in their Qualifier 1 match and then followed it up with his unbeaten 106 against RCB in Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan Royals are chasing their first title since 2008, when they won the inaugural edition under the captaincy of the late great Shane Warne. In fact, this will also be their first final since 2008.

Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have made it to the final in their debut IPL season.