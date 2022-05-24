Yuzvendra Chahal has been in great form for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Currently, he is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition of the T20 franchise cricket league with 26 scalps in 14 matches. His performance is one of the main reasons behind RR qualifying as one of the top-two teams in the playoffs. Ahead of RR's Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in Kolkata on Tuesday, Chahal paid a moving tribute to Shane Warne, who had guided the franchise to a memorable triumph in the inaugural IPL 2008.

The world was left shocked with Warne's untimely demise in March this year. Warne died in Thailand from a suspected heart attack.

"I know it's just the first season here (at Royals) for me, but it feels like I've been playing here for many years. It's like a family already. I'm really relaxed here mentally, and I believe the credit goes to the people here, who take really good care of me. It's not just within the playing team and support staff, but also the management, which is something I really value," Chahal said in a statement released by Rajasthan Royals.

"The way they respect and love me, it has really made me connect with the franchise at a different level. On the other hand, it's also special for me because Warne sir played for RR and was the first-ever Royal, and I think his blessings are with me. I feel like he's been watching me from above," added the 31-year-old spinner.

Meanwhile, Former New Zealand and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Daniel Vettori has said that the Sanju Samson-led RR hold a slight edge over Hardik Pandya's GT because of the presence of three seasoned bowlers who could use their experience on a big match day.

"I love the Ashwin-Chahal combination, I think that gives Rajasthan something special through the middle. So, I think Rajasthan are just a little bit in front because of those two and Trent Boult. There's nothing to take away from the Gujarat bowling line-up but I think Rajasthan just have the edge," Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo's T20 Timeout Show.