David Miller aced the finisher's role yet again as the South African helped Gujarat Titans defeat Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. His unbeaten 68 off 38 balls was crucial in GT winning by seven wickets and becoming the first team to enter the final. Miller's innings included three fours and five sixes. Out of those five, three sixes were hit in the 20th over off RR pacer Prasidh Krishna. With GT needing 16 runs off the last six balls, Miller hit three consecutive sixes to take his team home.

After scoring only 10 in the first 14 balls, Miller scored 58 off the last 24 balls of his innings.

Watch: Miller's three sixes that took GT into the final

On a track that was two-paced, Royals rode on Jos Buttler's 56-ball-89 to post 188 for six in 20 overs, which seemed like a winning total considering the pressure of the occasion.

But Pandya (40* off 27 balls) and Miller (68 off 38 balls) added 101 runs in exactly 10 overs to seal the deal with three balls to spare.

For a team which many tipped to finish last because of some out-of-the-box picks, turned out to be the most consistent and will now play the final in front of its home crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with more than 100,000 people cheering them on.

No praise is enough for new 'Captain Cool' Pandya, who always looked in control even when things didn't seem to go his team's way.

One of the cleanest hitters, Pandya took the game deep with some well-placed boundaries which allowed Miller to take his time before unleashing five huge sixes -- three off the last over from Prasidh Krishna, when the bowler completely lost his nerve.