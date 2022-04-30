Virat Kohli hit his first half-century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season against Gujarat Titians (GT) as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) posted 170/6 in 20 overs on Saturday. The buzz around Kohli's poor form took the center-stage as RCB took on GT in a crucial encounter. The former RCB and Indian cricket team skipper answered his critics in fine fashion as he powered his way to 58 runs off 53 balls with six fours and a six to help RCB post a challenging total. The moment that the entire cricketing world had waited for arrived in the 13th over and the celebration in the crowd was there for everyone to witness. Amongst them enjoying the moment was Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma.

Anushka was in the stands and cheered for her husband and looked extremely happy as soon as Kohli hit his first IPL half-century in 14 matches, including nine this season.

Kohli's previous best in IPL 2022 was 48 runs this season. He had been in woeful form coming into the match against GT.

In RCB's last fixture, Kohli had decided to open the innings but that didn't prove affective as well. Two golden duck back-to-back meant that the IPL's highest run-scorer over all these years had his back against the wall.

However, Kohli looked in fine touch since the beginning of the innings and played some extravagant strokes in the process.

Rajat Patidar also matched Kohli's stroke-making and scored a fine fifty for RCB.