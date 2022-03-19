Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell married his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman in a private ceremony on Friday. The couple shared pictures from their wedding on social media. Maxwell and Vini Raman have been dating for over 2 years now, and had announced their engagement via Instagram posts in February 2020. Vini is a Melbourne-based pharmacist, and belongs to a Tamil family. "Love is a search for completion and with you I feel complete," Vini wrote on her Instagram story.

Maxwell's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also congratulated the couple as they begin a new chapter of their lives.

"The RCB family is incredibly happy for @vini_raman and @Gmaxi_32 on the beginning of this new chapter in their lives. Wishing you both all the happiness and peace, Maxi!" RCB captioned a post on Twitter.

Maxwell, who is not part of Australia's squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan, will now be seen in action during the upcoming season the IPL.

Ahead of IPL 2022, RCB announced that former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis will lead the franchise during the tournament, which starts Saturday, March 26.

Du Plessis was bought by the RCB for Rs 7 crore during IPL mega auction last month after he was released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RCB will play their first game against Punjab Kings on Sunday, March 27 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.