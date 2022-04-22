Chennai Super Kings were down and out chasing 156 against Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 but MS Dhoni had something else in mind as he played a 28-run knock studded with three fours and one six to help Ravindra Jadeja's side register their second win of the season. Needing 17 runs off the final over, Dhoni was at his best and he held his nerve to take Jaydev Unadkat to the cleaners. Dhoni's innings is being hailed by fans and former India pacer RP Singh also had a special request for the former India skipper.

Taking to Twitter, RP Singh wrote: "Can we request @msdhoni to come out from retirement for T20 World Cup! #Dhoni #Mahi #MIvsCSK."

Can we request @msdhoni to come out from retirement for T20 World Cup! #Dhoni #Mahi #MIvsCSK — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) April 21, 2022

Chasing 156, CSK were on the backfoot with the score being 102/5 in the 15th over. In the very next over, Ravindra Jadeja also departed and it was all down to Dhoni and Dwaine Pretorius.

Dhoni initially played second fiddle to Pretorius as the Proteas batter scored 22 runs off 14 balls with the help of two fours and one six.

However, Pretorius' dismissal in the final over brought the game in Mumbai Indians favour. Dwayne Bravo took a single on the second ball of the final over and the equation came down to 16 runs off four balls.

Dhoni then hit a 6,4, 2 and 4 to help CSK register a three-wicket win. After the win, Jadeja bowed down in front of Dhoni.

CSK are now at the ninth spot in the points table with four points from 7 games and they will next take on Punjab Kings on Monday.