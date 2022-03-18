Former India batter Aakash Chopra has reacted to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja's idea of bringing in an auction model for Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying one will never see a player getting a price tag as heavy as Rs 16 crore. Earlier, Ramiz Raja had said that if an auction model is used for PSL, then one can really judge who chooses to play Indian Premier League over PSL.

"Even if you do an auction instead of drafts, it is not going to happen, you will not see a player playing for 16 crores in the PSL. It cannot happen at all, market dynamics are not going to allow that to happen, it's as simple as that," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"The story starts with the broadcaster on how much money he is willing to spend," he stated further.

Chopra also used the example of Chris Morris who was earlier picked by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16 crore. The former India batter said that no other league in the world has the capability of competing with the economics that take place in the IPL.

"To be very honest, Chris Morris' one ball, when he played last time, was more expensive than the players' salary in other leagues. Is it even possible to compete or compare yourself with the IPL, whether it is PSL, BBL, The Hundred or the CPL? Is it a slightly misplaced judgment?" he wondered.

"The price is decided based on how much money you get from the rights, the league is valued on the basis of the rights that are sold, there is a total purse according to which you play. All these are interlinked, they are not separate. If someone sees them separately, he is going to get defeated," he stated further.

Ramiz Raja had also said that he wanted to move from the draft system to the auction model in the PSL. He then said that an auction model, and an increased purse in the PSL could put the tournament in the same bracket as the IPL.

The IPL 2022 season will kick off on March 26 and the tournament opener will be contested between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.