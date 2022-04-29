Delhi Capitals returned to winning ways on Thursday as the Rishabh Pant-led side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. Speaking after the game, head coach Ricky Ponting opened up on his views about the no-ball controversy against Rajasthan Royals that saw Rishabh Pant being docked 100 per cent of his match fees and assistant coach Pravin Amre banned for one game.

"Look, it was all wrong. Everything about it was wrong. The umpiring was wrong but you have to get on with it. For our players to remonstrate like they did and to have our assistant coach run out on the field, is not anything that we are happy with. I have spoken to the guys about that. We have had a pretty tough couple of weeks here at Delhi Capitals, we have couple of COVID-19 cases, we have been locked in a hotel," Ponting told Star Sports after the game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I know I think it was all the frustration, the build-up. A close game, it all came out there and then, what I said to the guys from that, that was a line in the sand moment for us. It was at the halfway time of the tournament, we have to leave it behind and move ahead with a better attitude in the second half of the tournament," he further added.

In the match against Rajasthan Royals, Rishabh Pant first gestured towards the batters -- Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav -- to walk back to the dugout and then assistant coach Pravin Amre came out to the middle to have a word with on-field umpire.

This all happened after the Delhi Capitals camp was left flummoxed by the on-field umpires' decision to not give a possible waist-high no-ball.

Delhi needed 36 runs to win off the final over and Powell had hit the first three balls for sixes. Rajasthan pacer Obed McCoy bowled a full-toss on the third ball of the over and the Delhi Capitals contingent thought that it was a no-ball.

Assistant coach Amre then made his way to the ground to talk to the on-field umpire. In the end, Obed McCoy was able to deliver the final three balls on a good spot and Delhi Capitals stumbled to a 15-run loss.

After the game, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was fined 100 per cent of his match fees while Shardul Thakur saw his 50 per cent match fees being deducted. Pravin Amre was also docked 100 per cent of his match fees and was also given a one-match ban.

