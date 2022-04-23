England football captain Harry Kane is an avid follower of cricket and in the past, he has also been playing cricket with his Tottenham Hotspur teammates during the football season. The striker has now named his favourite Indian Premier League (IPL) team and also spoken about how Royal Challengers Bangalore have made some good signings this season. Kane also talked about his meetings with former RCB skipper Virat Kohli. RCB are currently at the third spot in the IPL points table.

While speaking exclusively with Star Sports about his favourite IPL team, Harry Kane said, "So my team is RCB. I have been lucky enough to meet Virat Kohli a few times and speak with him. They have picked up some good players this time. They were unlucky last year but they did the right things this year, they started well. There are some great teams at the IPL. I just like watching all of them to be honest but hopefully RCB can go well."

Kane also talked about why he admires Kohli and how much he enjoys playing cricket.

“We have been playing cricket for a year and a half and so we were playing pretty much once or twice a week and that was good fun. We enjoy playing cricket, obviously the IPL is on at the moment so we're enjoying watching that as well. Virat is incredible to watch. A real down to earth guy. He has fire in his batting and passion when you watch him play which is great to see," said Kane.

So far, RCB have managed to win five games out of seven. Dinesh Karthik has been in remarkable form this season after scoring 210 runs from seven games. He had played an unbeaten knock of 66 against Delhi Capitals when RCB were in a tough spot.

RCB will next square off against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday evening.