Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, around off. David Warner pushes it towards mid off and takes a single. He retains the strike!
14.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery down the leg side. David Warner looks to flick but he misses, and he leaves his crease. Nicholas Pooran collects the ball and scores a direct-hit at the striker's end but David Warner was well in!
14.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it again, wide of off this time. David Warner drives and finds the fielder at point.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on this on this occasion, around middle. Rovman Powell drills it down to long on and takes a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Rovman Powell lets that go through.
14.1 overs (0 Run) PUT DOWN! Oh, dear! Nothing is going Hyderabad's way for now! A fuller ball, outside of. Rovman Powell drives it towards mid off. Kane Williamson there gets his hands to the ball, but he fails to get hold of it. An absolute dolly!
Umran Malik is back on. He has been expensive today. His two overs have gone for 32 runs.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched for another boundary! This is full and outside off. Warner just stays deep in his crease and hammers it right of mid off for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller, wide of off. David Warner leaves it alone. Wide called!
13.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around the thigh pads. Rovman Powell tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air....and SAFE! That could be taken! A shorter ball, around middle and off. Rovman Powell pulls this but he manages to get a top edge towards short fine leg. Kartik Tyagi runs behind, misjudges the ball, and then puts in a dive but he fails to get to the ball. Two taken!
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. David Warner hangs back, and tries to cut this away, but the ball goes off the bottom edge towards the off side. The batters cross ends!
13.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off. David Warner punches it straight down the ground. Aiden Markram runs from long on, slides, and does well to stop the ball. Two taken!
13.1 overs (1 Run) Sean Abbott pitches it up, darting it on the pads. Rovman Powell flicks it towards deep square leg and takes a single.
12.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is poor bowing from Kartik Tyagi, he serves a full ball, on leg. Warner just uses the pace of the ball and flicks it over the fine leg fence for a maximum. The way he is going, a hundred does not look far away for this man.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, a front foot pull towards long on for one.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through point for one.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one on leg, Warner flicks it towards deep square leg. A misfield there by the fielder which costs the team a couple of runs.
12.2 overs (0 Run) That is fast! Short and on middle, Warner evades it well.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller one outside off, Powell eases it towards backward point and gets a single.
Kartik Tyagi (2-0-17-0) is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single now to end another expensive over by Malik! Shorter and on middle, Powell pulls it through square leg for one.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Angled into the pads, Powell works it through mid-wicket, two more.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Powell defends it towards point.
11.3 overs (3 Runs) A fuller one outside off, Warner slaps it through point. Good fielding by the fielder. he dives to his left near the boundary line saving a run for his team.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Malik probably gets away with one there! Down the leg side, Warner looks to pull but misses.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Really good comeback! A yorker on off, Warner jams it out towards cover.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will take Warner to another fifty, his fourth fifty of this season! Malik goes slightly short and around off. Warner gets a tad across and pulls it powerfully towards the mid-wicket fence. He is looking like a man on mission and we might see a big one from the flamboyant left-hander today against his beloved, former team.
Umran Malik comes back to bowl. He went for 21 runs in his first over!
10.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A flatter one outside off, Powell smashes it over long off. Its has gone a long way for a maximum.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) The googly, Powell actually picks it and eases it down to long on for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Does the right thing, gets Warner back on strike! On off, this is pushed to covers for one.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on off, Rovman Powell tries to slog sweep it but misses.
