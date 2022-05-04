Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 5. DC are currently placed 7th in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 4 wins from 9 matches. SRH, on the other hand, are fourth with 5 wins from 9 matches. While DC will rely on a good start from openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner, SRH will look to break through the defences of opposition batters with their impressive bowling featuring the likes of Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

When will the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, May 5.

Where will the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match begin?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

The DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the DC vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)