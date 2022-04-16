Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! DK gets into the act and sends it sailing way over the square leg fence. Khaleel hits the deck hard, around middle. Karthik sits back in his crease and bludgeons it over the square leg fence for a maximum. 13 runs off the over!
14.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter in length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed cuts it but there is a fielder stationed at deep backward point. The ball goes straight to him and they take only a run despite a bit of fumble.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle and cramping the batter for room. Dinesh Karthik mistimes his pull towards the deep mid-wicket fielder. The batters manage only a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A slower ball, into the wicket, just outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed punches it through the cover-point region and takes a single.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Short and wide, outside off and Shahbaz Ahmed latches onto it in a flash! He cuts it hard through the point region and bags a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length, well outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed hops in his crease and looks to cut hard but he fails to get any blade on it.
Khaleel Ahmed is back into the attack. 1 for 11 in his 2 overs so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Shahbaz Ahmed sits back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Dinesh Karthik gets forward and drives it towards deep cover for a single.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Dinesh Karthik whips it back to the bowler who collects it to his right.
13.3 overs (0 Run) That missed the off pole by a whisker! Flatter and quicker, on a length, just outside off. Dinesh Karthik stays back and looks to whack it across the line but he misses and the ball evades the off stump. Pant fumbles while collecting the ball. The replays, later on, detect an inside edge. So a chance has gone begging.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep drags his length back, around off. DK rocks back and cuts it to the cover fielder.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on off. Dinesh Karthik defends it off the front foot.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! An arm ball, on a length and around middle. Dinesh Karthik looks to work it across the line. The ball takes a thick leading edge and goes towards the short third man region for a single. 100 up for Bangalore! 4-0-29-1, Axar is done with his spell now.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly short and outside off. DK stays back and punches it towards the extra cover fielder.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle, Shahbaz Ahmed works it to long on and takes yet another run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe! This is tossed up, outside off. DK kneels and looks to sweep. The ball takes the top edge of the bat and flies towards the deep square leg fielder. It falls just short of the fielder there and the batters take a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, on off. Shahbaz Ahmed eases it to long on and rotates the strike.
12.1 overs (1 Run) This is a flatter ball, on the pads. DK stays back and tucks it around the corner for a single.
Axar Patel to bowl his final over.
11.6 overs (1 Run) An overpitched ball, on middle. Dinesh Karthik whips it off his pads towards deep mid-wicket. A single to end the over.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Floated, just outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed defends it to the off side and gets to the other end. A quick single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...but it lands safely! Dragged down, around middle. Dinesh Karthik rocks back and mistimes his pull shot just wide of the long on fielder, for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle and turning in late. DK keeps it out.
Dinesh Karthik walks in next.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kuldeep Yadav has his revenge and this is a huge moment in this game as Glenn Maxwell walks back to the hut. Kuldeep tosses it up and lands it full around middle and leg. Maxwell's eyes lit up and he looks to go downtown. The ball though takes the bottom half of the bat and he ends up chipping it straight to Lalit Yadav at long on who takes a sitter. Kuldeep roars in delight and Bangalore have now lost half their side.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed cuts it through cover and hands the strike back to Glenn.
Change in bowling. Kuldeep Yadav is back on. He went for 23 runs in his first over but has a change of ends now.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Good effort in the deep from Rovman Powell! A full ball, on middle. Glenn whips it wide of the long on fielder. Powell moves across to his right, bends down in time and saves a couple of runs for his side.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Glenn Maxwell gets low and drives hard. He finds the mid off fielder though.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Glenn drags it back to the bowler.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FIFTY FOR MAXWELL! A low full toss, around leg. Glenn just helps it on its way past the fielder at short fine leg for a boundary. He raises his bat towards the dugout and takes all the well-deserved applause. The Aussie has arrived this season and would be aiming for a big finish.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bumper, well outside off and above the batter's head. Glenn lets it be. The umpire signals for a wide.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off. Glenn Maxwell drives but finds the cover fielder.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! Excellent running between the wickets! A length ball, jagging back in sharply, from middle, Glenn misses his nudge on the leg side and gets hit high on his pad. The ball rolls to the vacant mid-wicket region and the batters collect two byes.
