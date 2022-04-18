Delhi Capitals' Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has tested positive for COVID-19 in his second RT-PCR test. Marsh's first RT-PCR test had come out to be negative, after returning a positive Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). NDTV has further learnt that a total of three squad members have tested positive. The results of other players and staff members is currently awaited. Delhi is scheduled to play Punjab Kings on Wednesday in Pune and team's travel plans have been stalled for now. No decision has been taken on the fate of the match yet.

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

As per BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was every third day. However if the franchise on its own wants the members to be tested, they are more than welcome.

The development comes after team physio Farhart tested positive last week. "We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice," said a team source.

With COVID cases rising outside the IPL bio-bubble, the virus threat inside the protected environment has also increased.

Last season, the tournament had to be suspended midway due to the second wave before it could be completed in the UAE in September-October.

(With PTI inputs)