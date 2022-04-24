Drama unfolded in the final over of the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the former expressed their disappointment regarding an umpiring decision. With DC needing 36 runs off the final over, Rovman Powell took the game to his compatriot Obed McCoy, hitting him for three sixes off the first three deliveries. The third six came off a waist-length full-toss. The on-field umpires, however, did not call it a no-ball, which would've given DC an extra run and a free hit on the next delivery.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre were visibly upset with the on-field umpires' decision.

While the on-field umpires decided not to take help from the TV umpire, Pant was seen waving at his batters to leave the field.

Amre also ran onto the field to have a word with the on-field umpires over the same.

After the conclusion of the match, Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took to Twitter, and voiced his opinion on the entire saga.

Maxwell said that while umpires check every ball for overstepping, why can't they do the same for a high full-toss. He captioned the post with a meme, featuring former US President Barack Obama.

So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can't check a high full toss? Makes sense… pic.twitter.com/RUOX3Yh3YF — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 22, 2022

RR won the match and went top of the IPL points table.

Pant was fined 100 per cent match fee for his actions, while Shardul Thakur was also fined 50 per cent match fee.

Amre was also banned for one match and fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

