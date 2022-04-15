Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face each other in Match 27 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. DC are placed 7th in the IPL 2022 points table with two wins and two losses. RCB, on the other hand, will have their task cut out if they are to continue their good run in this season so far. They are currently placed 6th with 3 wins from 5 matches.

When will the DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, April 16.

Where will DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match be played?

The DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match begin?

The DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match?

The DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the DC VS RCB IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

