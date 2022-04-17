Dinesh Karthik is having a great run with the bat in hand for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. The right-handed batter has so far scored 197 runs for the Faf du Plessis-led side in six games and he has been able to consistently provide a finishing flourish. RCB were down and out against Delhi Capitals, but Dinesh Karthik played an unbeaten knock of 66 off 34 balls and this helped RCB post 189/5 in 20 overs. Eventually, RCB went on to win by 16 runs and they are now at the third spot in the points table.

Karthik's teammate Virat Kohli has said that AB de Villiers will be very proud sitting in Pretoria seeing how Karthik has been able to get the franchise over the line on a number of occasions this season.

Kohli also said that a lot of people at the highest level are taking notice of Karthik's performance this season.

"I want to also mention that I am very happy that DK is so clear in his goals and I want to tell you that you have a presented a strong case for yourself moving forward in playing T20 cricket not just for RCB but I am sure lot of people are taking notice at the highest stage as well. You mentioned AB de Villiers, he will be very proud watching in Pretoria and seeing you take us over the line and finish games for us," Kohli told Karthik in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I do not want to say long it may continue because I know it will because I know you are in that space. It was an honour watching you bat against the Delhi Capitals," he stated further.

During the interaction between Karthik and Kohli, the latter addressed the wicketkeeper-batter as "Man Of The IPL".

For his performance against the Delhi Capitals, Karthik was adjudged as Man Of The Match. And during the presentation ceremony, the right-handed batter said that he has been trying to do everything to be a part of Team India.

"But I must admit that I have a bigger goal. I have been working really hard. I have been trying to do everything to be a part of the Indian team," said Karthik.

For RCB, Glenn Maxwell also played a knock of 55 runs and Shahbaz Ahmed played a useful cameo of 32.

With the ball in hand, Josh Hazlewood returned with three wickets and in the end, RCB emerged triumphant by 16 runs.