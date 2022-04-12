David Warner failed to make an impression in his first outing with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, dismissed for 4 by Ravi Bishnoi in the match against Lucknow Super Giants. But the Australian star came roaring back to smash a brilliant 61 off 45 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday to help his team register an emphatic 44-run win at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. After the win over KKR, Warner, who has played for the Delhi franchise previously (Delhi Daredevils), said that he is "absolutely loving" his time with the Capitals.

Warner is partnering young Prithvi Shaw at the top-order for Delhi and the Australian was all praise for his opening partner.

"He (Prithvi Shaw) is obviously an exciting player, great to watch. Being up at the other end makes your job easy when someone does that. Look in this format, two opening batters never really go off at the same time, so I'm happy to take the back seat. I've probably done that for a few years now," Warner told the host broadcaster after the match against KKR.

"Unbelievable. Absolutely loving my time here."

Warner and Shaw gave Delhi a whirlwind start with the duo adding 93 in double quick time to set the foundations for the team's 215-run total.

Speaking about the pitch at Brabourne, Warner said it slowed down a bit as the innings progressed and later on it became tough to clear the longer side of the boundary.

"Felt pretty good. It was a nice wicket and kind of slowed up towards the back end and I think both teams did well with the execution with slower balls into the wicket, quite tough to hit especially to the long boundary," said the Australian left-hander.

This was Delhi's second win this season in four matches and they now are sixth in the IPL points table.

Delhi Capitals will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.