David Warner is an out and out entertainer, both on and off the field. On Sunday, he entertained the Delhi Capitals fans with his batting and then produced some trademark dance steps on the field, much to the joy of the crowd at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Warner put up one of the video, which it seems was clicked by a fans in the crowd, where he can be seen performing the popular Srivalli dance move during the IPL 2022 match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Posting the video, Warner also captioned it as, "What's your thoughts?? Soo many requests from the fans #pushpa"

Here is the video of Warner's Srivalli dance move from famous movie Pushpa:

Pushpa is a 2021 Indian Telugu action drama film, written and directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun in the titular role alongside Fahadh Faasil. Also, the video is from Delhi's recent victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 19 of the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

DC won the game by 44 runs, with Warner smashing 61 runs off 45 balls to help them post 215 for five in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 216 runs, KKR were bowled out for 171 in 19.4 overs with Kuldeep Yadav bagging four wickets in four overs.

Delhi are currently sixth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with two wins and two defeats. They have registered four points from four fixtures.

Warner will be hoping to use his display against KKR as a stepping stone for the entirety of IPL 2022. In the ongoing campaign, he has managed to register 65 runs off two fixtures.