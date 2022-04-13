Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their first win of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Tuesday as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 23 runs at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa scored 95 and 88 respectively as CSK posted 216/4 in the 20 overs and then the Ravindra Jadeja-led side followed it up with an all-round bowling performance to outclass RCB. RCB were never in with a chance as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. To add to CSK's celebrations, Ambati Rayudu took a blinder of a catch in the 16th over to dismiss RCB's No.9 batter Akash Deep.

In the 16th over of the innings, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja bowled a short of a good-length ball and the ball stopped on the wicket and Akash Deep just managed to push at it. The ball went up in the air and Rayudu then dived full-length to his right at short cover to pluck the ball out of thin air with his right hand. Rayudu and Jadeja then celebrated in style.

Watch: Ambati Rayudu's effort to dismiss Akash Deep

While defending 216, Maheesh Theekshana scalped four wickets for CSK. Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed and Dinesh Karthik tried to take the game away from CSK but they did not manage to stay at the crease for long enough and in the end, CSK registered a comprehensive win.

This was CSK's first win this season, while RCB suffered their second loss in the ongoing edition.

CSK are at the ninth spot in the points table with two points from five games while RCB have slipped to the fifth spot in the standings.

RCB will next square off against Delhi Capitals on Saturday while CSK will take on Gujarat Titans on Sunday.