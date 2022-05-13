Any hope of Chennai Super Kings reaching the IPL 2022 playoffs ended following their loss to bottom-placed Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday night. MS Dhoni's team had a tough day in the office in Mumbai and nothing went in their favour from the toss itself. After losing the toss, and being put into bat, CSK lost five wickets in the powerplay overs. It all started with Devon Conway's dissmisal on the second ball of the match. The dismissal created a massive social media storm as many believed that the ball would have gone on to miss the stumps. On a normal day, the batter could have called upon the DRS and the correct decision would have been made. However, it was anything but a normal day for CSK.

Conway couldn't signal for DRS as it wasn't available due to power issues in the stadium.

Commentators, including former India captain and batting maestro Sunil Gavaskar, were unanimous in their opinion that it was a poor decision by the on-field umpire and that the ball would have missed the stumps.

Watch Devon Comway controversial LBW dismissal where he couldn't take the DRS:

Things only got worse for CSK as Moeen Ali fell two balls later. Robin Uthappa was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the next over while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ambati Rayudu fell in the fifth and sixth overs, to leave CSK tottering at 29 for five.

Captain MS Dhoni scored a fighting 36 not out off 33 balls but got no support. The next best score for a CSK batter was a 12-run knock from Dwayne Bravo.

In the end, CSK were packed off for 97 in 16 overs -- their second-lowest total ever in tournament.

Mumbai Indians made a meal of things in the chase, themselves losing four wickets in the powerplay overs. But an unbeaten 32-ball 34 from Tilak Varma and a 7-ball 16-run blitz from Tim David helped them overhaul the target with 5.1 overs to spare.