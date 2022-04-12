Chennai Super Kings have gotten off to the worst start possible in their IPL 2022 season, having lost all their four games so far. The three departments of the game have not clicked in unison for Ravindra Jadeja and his team and the side now face an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. The four-time champions need to get their act together quickly if they want to qualify for the playoffs and Ravindra Jadeja has a real task ahead of him. The combination has not clicked so far for the Chennai Super Kings and there is a need to make some changes.

Here's how CSK could lineup for their clash against RCB:

Robin Uthappa: The right-handed batter has looked the best in the batting order for CSK and he has been able to provide good starts to the team and it is fair to say he is a vital cog in the CSK scheme of things this season. But he has failed to kick on in some matches and will look to rectify that aspect.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The batter who impressed in the past two editions of the IPL has been out of form and CSK would hope for the young batter to find his mojo back and partner Uthappa at the other end.

Moeen Ali: The England all-rounder is a vital cog if CSK want to put up a good score on the board and he can start going after the bowling from ball number one. With the ball in hand, Moeen's off-spin is handy and he can provide breakthroughs at crucial junctures.

Ambati Rayudu: The right-handed batter has had a mixed season so far and CSK would want him to be at his best to help the franchise post respectable scores on the board.

Ravindra Jadeja: The CSK skipper has had a poor time with both bat and ball this season. He has under utilised himself as a bowler and with bat in hand, he has failed to unleash the big shots. An in-form Jadeja is the need of the hour for a struggling CSK.

Shivam Dube: The batter showed his potential with the bat in the game against Punjab Kings and he has the ability to finish off games. It needs to be seen whether CSK are willing to use him as a finisher rather than a floater.

MS Dhoni: Dhoni has been in good touch with the bat, however, his weakness has once again surfaced and that is batting against the spinners in the middle phase. So, one needs to see, whether CSK are willing to take the risk of sending him up the order so that Dhoni can go after the pacers.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar: The young all-rounder impressed one and all but he has not found a place in the CSK playing XI. He can contribute with both bat and ball and with four games lost, CSK needs to find a way to include Hangargekar in the lineup.

Dwayne Bravo: The West Indian all-rounder is the leading wicket-taker in the IPL and his death bowling skills are still very good and CSK need to find a way to give him the tough overs as he has enough experience behind him.

Maheesh Theekshana: The Sri Lankan spinner had a mixed outing in his first game for the franchise. He would hope to make a big impact against RCB and nail down a place in the CSK playing XI.

Chris Jordan: The death over specialist needs to take the mantle of delivering in the crucial junctures and he needs to deliver his yorkers.