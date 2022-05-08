As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli fell for his third golden duck of IPL 2022 in the match against SunRisers Hyderabad, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh expressed his surprise and said he thought the former India captain would play a big knock on Sunday. After RCB opted to bat, Kohli gave a simple catch to short midwicket off the first delivery of the match on Sunday bowled by Jagadeesha Suchith. This was his sixth golden duck in his IPL career and third of this season itself.

Ranveer Singh, who appeared on Star Sports during the match, said that he wants Kohli to come out of his "bad phase" and do well for India in the T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.

"It is quite disappointing to see Virat getting out on a first-ball duck. However, it doesn't affect his stature," Ranveer said.

"He was and will always be a great cricketer. I want him to come out of this bad phase soon because I want to see him do well for Team India in the T20 World Cup," the actor added.

"Virat is one of the best batsmen in the world. It was his third golden duck in TATA IPL 2022, which is completely unexpected. I thought Virat would play a big knock today," he said.

"He is definitely going through a bad phase but I want this player to be fully recharged before the T20 World Cup so that he regains his prime form for the big tournament," Ranveer said.

Despite Kohli's early dismissal, RCB went on to thrash SRH by 67 runs on the back of Faf du Plessis' half-century and a five-wicket haul from Wanindu Hasaranga.