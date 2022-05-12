Rishi Dhawan is going through a great phase in his career. The 32-year-old all-rounder led Himachal Pradesh to its maiden national cricket title with a triumph in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier 50-overs domestic tournament. Then in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 he has been getting decent opportunities for Punjab Kings. In four matches the fast-bowling all-rounder has picked four wickets. He has an economy of 7.92. The Himachal all-rounder made a return to the IPL after a gap of 5 years.

Talking to NDTV, Dhawan said that his main aim is to make a national team comeback. "I am a senior player in the team. My aim will be to put my experience in play and perform well to get back into the national team," Dhawan said.

The domestic cricket veteran, who has played three ODIs and two T20Is, also said that playing under coach Anil Kumble and other top names has helped his game. "In a tournament like the IPL, it's difficult to make technical adjustments. But our coaches tell me to read the match situation and that has really helped me. To assess the playing conditions is a great task and I am learning to get better in it," he said.

"I also talk with Kagiso Rabada a lot. And he tells to focus on my strengths."

PBKS also have a bunch of young players and Dhawan picked two of his teammates as the funniest of the lot.

"If you speak about funny guys in our team, we have two in Arshdeep (Singh) and (Harpreet) Brar. The duo creates a fun-filled atmosphere in the team. They always crack jokes and entertain the team a lot. Chup nahi hote kabhi bhi (they never keep quiet)," Dhawan said.