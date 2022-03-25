Cricket fans will be in for a treat as the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts on Saturday, March 26. In the opening match of the tournament, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in what will be repeat of last season's final. Ahead of the start of the tournament, CSK announced that MS Dhoni has decided to step down as captain, and named Ravindra Jadeja as their captain for the season. KKR, on the other hand, will also have a new skipper at their helm in the form of Shreyas Iyer. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on the top this time.

Where will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, March 26.

What time will the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match start?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)