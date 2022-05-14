Chennai Super Kings will be playing for pride as they take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans in Match 62 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK are already out the playoffs race and will look to end the season on a high note. GT, having already qualified for the playoffs, will look to consolidate their position at the top of the points table. Both teams met earlier this season, and GT won a thrilling contest following David Miller and Rashid Khan's heroics with the bat.

When will the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played on Sunday, May 15.

Where will the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match be played?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match begin?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)