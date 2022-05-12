Mumbai Indians on Thursday knocked out defending champions Chennai Super Kings from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 play-off race with a five-wicket win in Mumbai on Thursday. Opting to bowl, MI shot CSK out for 97 with pacer Daniel Sams (3/16 from 4 overs) running through the MS Dhoni-led side's top-order with three quick wickets in a fiery opening spell, and then huffed and puffed to overhaul the small target of 98 with 31 balls to spare.

With their eighth loss in 12 matches, CSK are out of reckoning for a play-offs berth. They remained at ninth position with eight points. To add insult to injury, CSK's score of 97 was their second lowest total in the IPL.

Their lowest total is 79 - which incidentally also came against Mumbai Indians back in 2013. However, these scores are not the five lowest-ever in the franchise league.

Here is a list of the five lowest totals in IPL

1. 68 all out - Royal challengers Bangalore (2022)

This is so far the lowest total in the ongoing season and at one point of time it looked like CSK would score less than that. RCB's score is also the fifth-lowest IPL score ever.

2. 67 all out - Kolkata Knight Riders (2008) and Delhi Daredevils (2017)

We have two teams for the joint fourth-lowest total.

3. 66 all out - Delhi Daredevils (2017)

This is third-lowest total. It was a poor outing by the DD batters in 2017 as they were dismissed for below 70 twice in the edition.

4. 58 all out - Rajasthan Royals (2009)

After winning the inaugural 2008 edition, the RR side got a rude shock in the next edition by getting out for the all-time second-lowest total

5. 49 all out - Royal Challengers Bangalore (2017)

This was the only occasion where a team could not even score 50 in am IPL match





