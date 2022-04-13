Mumbai Indians have had a terrible start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, having lost their first four games of the season. MI have been pretty inconsistent in both, batting and bowling department. Ahead of their game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar spoke about MI's struggles this season. Manjrekar said that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah needs to step up more for the team by picking up wickets with the new ball.

"Bumrah has been the same for a number of years, especially in the IPL cricket. All he needs to do is to take the onus of getting wickets with the new ball since MI are struggling in the bowling department," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

Bumrah, following the defeat to RCB, said that MI are going through a transitional face.

"Whatever has happened in the past is in the past. It's history, doesn't really matter. Because that was a different team, different time, different scenario. Right now, we live in the present. Yes, things have not gone according to plan so far, but we keep on fighting and we keep on finding a way. That is the way the game of cricket works. Whenever a challenge comes, you try to find solutions to the challenge and we are trying to do that," Bumrah had said after the match.

In their previous match, MI were comfortably beaten by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

After being put into bat first, MI started off well with openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, before RCB fought back to take quick wickets after the powerplay.

However, Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering knock of 68 off just 37 balls and his efforts helped MI to reach a challenging total of 151 for six.

In reply, RCB also got off to bright start with opener Anuj Rawat (66), who stitched an important partnership with Virat Kohli (48) to help his team cross the finishing line with ease.

(With ANI Inputs)