David Warner is enjoying a great Indian Premier League season with the bat for the Delhi Capitals. In five matches, he has scored 219 runs in five matches at a brilliant average of 55. Warner, who was part of SunRisers Hyderabad last season, was released by the franchise ahead of the mega auction, following his struggles with the bat in the last two IPL seasons. Speaking on Warner's current form, former India batter Sunil Gavaskar feels that the veteran Australia batter has looked happier since he DC.

Gavaskar said that the positive atmosphere inside the DC dressing room has worked wonders for Warner, something which he moght not have got at SRH during the last two seasons with the franchise.

"Sometimes when you are not doing well, the atmosphere in the change room isn't always the best and that kind of affects your game. That seems to have happened with David Warner. Ever since he's moved to Delhi Capitals, Warner looks happier and you can see that in his performance. When that kind of performance happens, what it does is makes the player want to do something more," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"It also lifts the other players in the team because they know what a (quality) player he is. What a fabulous player David Warner has been for the franchises he's played for. Last year was an exception because that can happen to anybody. To see him comeback this is way is just fabulous," he added.

Despite Warner's excellent return with the bat, DC have struggled to get their season up and running.

The Rishabh Pant-led side are currently seventh in the table with seven points from as many games.